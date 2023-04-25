Raj Pal Company donates to Akotoku Boxing Academy

The Raj Pal (RP) Company Limited, an import and export general goods firm, presented an undisclosed amount to the Akotoku Boxing Academy and Gym, one of Ghana’s foremost boxing academies at the Golden Beach Resort, Korle-Gonno in Accra last Friday.

The presentation formed part of the outfit’s corporate social responsibility to support the development of amateur boxing in Ghana.

According to the Manager of RP Company, Mr Raj Pal, it was prudent to come to the aid of the foundation builders of Ghana boxing, hence his response to the call when DSI Bernard Quartey, an Executive Director of the Academy, reached out to him.

“I have a very good relationship with Mr Quartey, and when he mentioned to me the challenges they face, my team and I assured him of our support to help him continue with the good works he is doing for young boxers,” he said.

He said the donation was the first of its kind as they would continue to support boxing, adding that his firm will collaborate with the GBF to organise bouts for the boxers and support their career.

Receiving the items, DSI Quartey – who also doubles as the President of Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), thanked the team from RP, and said the gesture was timely due to Akotoku’s current predicament.

He assured the donation would be put to good use, urging other benevolent companies and individuals to support amateur boxing.

The Akotoku Boxing Academy was founded in 1974 by the late Francis Attuquaye Clottey, a famed boxer in Ghana who was coach for the Black Bombers(the national amateur boxing squad), before he became a champion trainer upon retirement.

The gym has produced legends like Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, David ‘Poison’ Kotei, Hector Clottey, Judas Clottey, Kpakpo Allotey and the late Alfred Kotey, among others.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY