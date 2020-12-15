Radio presenter arrested for allegedly insulting, threatening Pres

The police have detained an Accra based radio presenter of Power FM,Oheneba Boamah Bennie,36 to assist in investigations for allegedly insulting and threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His arrest followed an invitation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)to assist in investigations.

Bennie was reported to have recorded a live video on his Facebook page,in which he was heard insulting and issuing threats to President Akufo-Addo, and later shared the video.

Mr Bennie, who was dressed in blue and white smock, reported at theCID headquarters, Accra,yesterday at about 10:45a.min the company of his lawyers, Victor Adawudu, Francis-Xavier Sosu and Dr Baasit Bamba.

His statement was taken by the police and hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters clad in red and party paraphernalia, massed up at the CID headquarters, to protest the invitation by the police and demanded the immediate release of the journalist.

There was also heavy presence of security as Formed Police Unit (FPU)vehicles were stationed at the entrance of the CID headquarters.

There was heated argument between the police and the lawyers of Bennie for about 30 minutes when the police attempted to convey him for detention.

The lawyers wanted to know where they were takingtheir client and why he was not granted bail since it a case of misdemeanor.

The Public Relations Officer of the CID, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng in a statement told the Ghanaian Times that Bennie has been detained for further action.

She said he has been cautioned on offences of offensive conduct to breaches of the peace and publication of false news contrary to section 207 and 208(1) respectively of the criminal and other offensive Act, Act 29/60.

Mr Adawudu told journalists that their client’s statement has been taken and police have refused to grant him bail.

“They have taken our client’s statement and they are not telling us anything. We will resist oppressor’s rule.The country does not belong to the military and the police,”said.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI