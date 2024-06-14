Qatar Charity inaugurates clinic, borehole at Wawasa

Qatar Charity, an interna­tional non-governmental organisation (NGO), has inaugurated a clinic and a borehole with a 5,000-liter overhead tank at Wawasa in Agona Swedru in Ago­na West of the Central Region.

Mr Ismail Laary, Project Manag­er of the NGO, on behalf of the Director of Qatar Charity Ghana, led the inauguration alongside opinion leaders; sheiks, chiefs, and municipal health directors.

The new clinic with an overhead water tank

The Project Manager said the NGO was committed to support­ing rural communities to get social amenities and health facilities in order to enhance their welfare. He commended the chiefs for releasing land for the construction of the health facility.

Mrs Bertha Attah, Municipal Health Director, applauded Qatar Charity for constructing the clinic, and gave the assurance that her outfit would support the operation and maintenance of the facility.

She said that the new clinic would be converted into a full health centre for curative services, while the old one would operate as preventive health facility because of the densely populated case-load.

Mr Bashiru Saeed, Municipal Finance Officer, noted that the building of the clinic was timely and crucial to the health needs of the people.

He stated that Qatar Charity projects were not limited to the provision of safe drinking wa­ter, but also the construction of health facilities to take care of the vulnerable.

Mr Bashiru on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive, pledged to provide security and maintenance of the clinic in collab­oration with other stakeholders.

He donated GH¢1,000 as seed money for the maintenance of the clinic.

He acknowledged the efforts of founding fathers of Nana Khadija School, such as Sheikh Nasir and Sheikh Shartut, who contributed to the project.

Sheik Jawara, Central Regional Chief Imam of Ahlu Suna, and management member of Nana Khadija School, praised Qatar Charity for their contribution to the development of the people.

Chief Tahiru Daafi V, Chief of Old Zongo, and head of Ago­naman Zongo Chiefs; Chief Alhaji Bashiru of Yalwa Zongo, Issah Gyamfi, Nkosuohene of Zongo, were present at the inauguration of the clinic and borehole. — GNA