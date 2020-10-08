Qatar Airways reiterates commitment to Ghana

Ghana’s aviation industry has received a further boost as Qatar Airways has began operating a four weekly flights to Accra via Lagos.

This becomes the fourth new destination launched by the national carrier of the State of Qatar since the start of the pandemic.

The Accra service is being operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Vice-President, Africa Mr Hendrik Du Preez said: “Qatar Airways has wanted to operate flights to Accra for some time and while the pandemic has slightly delayed these plans, it has not stopped us from fulfilling our commitment to passengers in Ghana and around the world.”

“As one of the fastest growing economies in the region known for its local hospitality and highly sought after agricultural exports, I am certain Accra will grow to be an important destination in our network. With flights to more than 28 destinations in Asia-Pacific, 31 in Europe, 12 in the Middle East and nine in North America, passengers wanting to travel to or from Ghana can now enjoy seamless connectivity via the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport,” he said.

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) Managing Director, Mr Yaw Kwakwa said “We welcome this long-awaited decision, which will expand seating capacity and offer greater connectivity options to destinations across the world for the travelling public.

We believe that together, we can achieve GACL’S vision of positioning Ghana as the Preferred Aviation Hub and leader in Airport Business in West Africa.”

By mid-October, Qatar Airways will operate 47 weekly flights to 15 destinations in Africa, including Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Lagos, Maputo, Mogadishu, Nairobi, Seychelles, Tunis, Windhoek and Zanzibar.

According to the latest IATA data, Qatar Airways has become the largest international carrier between April to July by fulfilling its mission of taking people home.

This enabled the airline to accumulate unmatched experience in carrying passengers safely and reliably and uniquely positioned the airline to effectively rebuild its network. The carrier has stringently implemented the most advanced safety and hygiene measures on board its aircraft and in Hamad International Airport.

