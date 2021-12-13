PURC commits to ECG to combat illegal power connection, protect installations from bushfires

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in the Volta and Oti regions has pledged to support the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to fight the menace of illegal power connections and also to protect the company’s installations from destruction by fires.

Pursuant to that, the commission has embarked on a vigorous radio programme to caution communities against bushfires in the advancing harmattan.

“The destruction of electricity poles and transformers has contributed largely to powers outages in recent times,” said Mr Philip Agbezudor, PURC Manager in-charge of Volta and Oti Regions.

In an interview on Dela Radio in Adidome on Tuesday, he said the incidence of bush fires and illegal power connections were costing the ECG a fortune and affecting the smooth supply of power to customers.

For that matter, Mr Agbezudor said that PURC would commit greater zeal and resources towards supporting ECG to combat the trend.

The interview which was also aired by Freedom FM, Sogakope; Jubilee Radio, Keta and Holy FM, Aflao, was monitored by the Ghanaian Times.

The PURC Regional Manager renewed his appeal to farming communities to create fire-belts around ECG transformers and power poles, and described as irresponsible and unpatriotic farmers who set fire negligently to destroy those facilities.

“We have declared zero tolerance on the trend and we will readily throw our weight behind the ECG to ensure that the perpetrators face swift and ruthless consequences,” he warned.

Mr Agbezudor called on public-spirited individuals to volunteer information on those engaged in illegal power connections to the ECG or PURC for prompt action.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO