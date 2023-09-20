Prudential takes to the streets with 350 cyclists for PruRide Accra 2023

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, a leading insurer in the country, successfully organised the fourth edition of PruRide Accra, an annual urban cycling event, with over 350 cyclists participating in the professional and amateur races.

The event, supported by the Ghana Cycling Federation, the Ghana Police Service and Carbon AV, was held at the Black Star Square in Accra, on September 10, 2023.

Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah, the Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, who is also a cycling enthusiast, said Prudential was proud to be associated with the promotion of cycling as part of building a healthy lifestyle in Ghana and playing our part in building healthier and more resilient communities.

“As part of our strategy, we have set out to achieve the ambi­tious goal of becoming the most trusted Health Partner across Asia and Africa which presents a huge opportunity in front of us to serve up to four billion people, and is directly tied to our new purpose.”

This year’s event was preluded with three mini cycling events in Accra and Kumasi in order to give cyclists a taste of the main event, as well as corporate visits to specif­ically invite the management and staff of the various bank partners.

The event started around 8am with cyclists taking to the streets amid cheers and excitement.

The winner of the profes­sional category, Prince Kudufia, walked away with GH¢15,000 after winning the 100.75 km race with a finish time of 2 hours, 43 minutes and 34 seconds, while Emmanuel Semevor, the winner of the ama­teur category, won GH¢3000 after completing the 17.5 km race in 30 minutes.

The first 10 cyclists in each category were given a cash prize, while all other participants received a branded medal for participating.

The best performing clubs, Team Epic, Team Subsea Nigeria and Team FCG were also awarded with cash prizes. The oldest and youngest cyclists for each category were also awarded with a cash prize in line with promoting inclusion.