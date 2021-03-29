Prudential Life, two others support Global Money Week 2021

Three institutions have collaborated to support Global Money Week (GMW) 2021 to help people get the most out of life by protecting and enhancing their health and financial wellbeing.

They are Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential in Asia and Africa, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, a leading insurer and JA Ghana, a member of JA Worldwide, one of the world’s largest global, non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering young people to own their economic success.

GMW is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people, from an early age, are financially aware, and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitude and behaviours necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being and financial resilience.

GWM 2021 took place from March 22to 28 this year under the theme “Take care of yourself, take care of your money”, highlighting the importance of building financial resilience and staying healthy in these current times.

Marc Fancy, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation, in a statement said “GMW’s goals are in line with our ambition for Cha-Ching to help close the financial literacy gap across Asia and Africa by providing practical and engaging tools and resources to children, parents and teachers.”

“GWM’s official slogan “Learn. Save. Earn.” is also fully aligned with Cha-Ching’s mission to instill sound financial habits and foster financial responsibility in young children through the concepts of Earn, Save, Spend and Donate,” he said.

Cha-Ching is an award-winning financial literacy programme developed by Prudence Foundation and created in partnership with the Cartoon Network, the leading children’s channel in Asia Pacific, and Dr Alice Wilder, an expert in educational and child psychology.

Activities undertaken during the GMW celebrations included a TV interview, a social media campaign that provided daily tips on money management and 30-second videos of young people speaking about money matters.

Prudential Life, JA Ghana, the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce and CAL Bank also collaborated to organise a webinar around the GMW theme.

Mr Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana said, “low literacy levels coupled with the low savings culture in Ghana negatively impacts households and ultimately national development. Prudential Life is passionate about improving the lives of young people through education and is happy to have the Cha-Ching programme help with developing the right attitudes in young people towards money management”

Mr Abeiku Greene, Executive Director of JA Ghana said “the need for financial literacy, career counselling and job readiness training transcends political, geographic and socio-economic barriers.”

“ Our partnership with Prudence Foundation and Prudential Life ensures that the Cha-Ching experience provides students with early exposure to skills needed to make wise financial choices in their day-to-day lives and in the future. JA Ghana believes that in order for children to grow up to be financially responsible adults, they need early financially literacy,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER