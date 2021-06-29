Prudential Bank donates computers to Judicial Service

Prudential Bank Limited (PBL) has donated 10 ultramodern computers with accessories to the Judicial Service of Ghana at a ceremony held in Accra. The donation forms part of the Bank’s contribution and support to the modernization drive embarked upon by the Judicial Service.

Presenting the items, Mr. John K. Addo, Managing Director of Prudential Bank Limited said, “We align ourselves with the modernization drive because we recognize the need for the Judiciary, as the third arm of government to be abreast with technological advancements and to be adequately resourced in the delivery of justice in this country.”

Mr. Addo commended the Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah on his vision of modernizing the legal systems in the country. He further noted that the Bank believes in giving back to society by identifying such needs and providing the relevant support. He therefore appealed to like-minded corporate institutions to support the Judicial Service in their pursuit of this cause.

The Chief Justice who received the computers on behalf of the Judicial Service expressed profound appreciation to the Management of Prudential Bank for the support.