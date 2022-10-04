Provident Insurance gifts to Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital

The Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra has received medical equipment and items worth GH¢150,000.

The items were donated by Provident Insurance Company Limited, as part of the company’s 40th anniversary. It included two patient monitors, suction machine, an autoclave machine, two water tanks, and water pumps.

Receiving the items, the Medical Superintendent of Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital, Dr Mame Yaa Nyarko, commended company for the support.

“We are grateful for this kind gesture from Provident Insurance. Not only for the presentation but the timeliness and we can assure you that will they be put to good use for the benefit of our patients and staff,” she said.

Dr Nyarko indicated that the hospital, which was the only children’s hospital in the country, was overstretched and needed more medical equipment to execute its mandate.

She said the hospital on the average catered for about 150 children a day adding that it received patients all over the country.

“My staff has been asking me when we will get new patient monitors and suction machines and I am happy Provident Insurance Company Limited has come to our aid,” she said.

Dr Nyarko, said the hospital, run by the Ghana Health Service was established in 1924 to cater for the health needs of children.

The Chief Executive Officer of Provident Insurance Company Limited, Mr Michael Justice Ashong, said the management of the company, decided to support the Children’s Hospital as part of the company’s 40th milestone.

He said supporting quality healthcare for children was a priority to the company, indicating that the future of the country depended on children.

Mr Ashong stressed that supporting the healthcare of the children was important because the children would grow and work with or become customers of the company.

“Attaining 40 years is such a great achievement for us. Provident Insurance has a strong resolve to protect lives and livelihood from unexpected occurrences.

We will continue to spread our arm of protection wide for the benefit of all. We will also continue to serve the Ghanaian society, dutifully and give back to them whenever we can,” Mr Ashong, said.

He said Provident Insurance Company (Provident) is a private limited liability company which was registered in Ghana in February, 1981 and commenced business in October 1982 on the principle of providing our policyholders with a near perfect protection.

A pediatrics surgeon of the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital, Dr Hope Glover-Addy explained that the autoclave machine was essential in a hospital, because it helped in killing germs in hospital equipment and garments.

He said the patient monitor machine which is used to monitor the functions of the bodies system like heart, chest and breathing during and after operations, would go a long way in helping the hospital to perform surgeries.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE