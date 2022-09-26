Protecting country against terrorist attacks: 48 foreigners nabbed in Ejisu

The Ejisu Divisional Police Command is investigating 48 foreigners arrested in two separate operations in connection with alleged terrorism and other fraudulent acts.

Of the number,21 of the suspects were arrested last Thursday, while 27 were also arrested on Saturday evening.

The arrest followed about three months of monitoring by the community members in the area who noticed the abnormal behaviours of the suspects.

They are said to be from Niger, Nigeria, Kenya and Mali.

A police source at the Ejisu Divisional Police Command, who confirmed the operation, said the arrest was made at Ekyem, a community in Ejisu Municipality, based on a tip off.

According to the source, the investigation was focused on whether they had links to any terrorist group in some of the neighbouring countries.

Some of the suspects have been placed in police custody at Fumesua and others at Donyina and Ejisu.

Throwing more light on the incident, the Assemblyman for Akokoamon-Achiase-Ekyem electoral areas, Daniel Owusu, said the community members had observed the ‘suspicious activities’ of the suspects for some months and therefore decided to report them to the police for further investigations.

He said they did not know what exactly was happening in the house, but “you will always see them making calls for hours in the evening”.

“Out of curiosity, I entered the house one day and asked them of their mission, but they claimed they were learning because the place is a school”.

The move, he said, followed the “See something, say something” campaign being spearheaded by the National Security to create awareness aimed at protecting the country against terrorist attacks.

He said the 27 suspects had rented a five-bedroom of a storey building while the 21 were also occupying a 13-bedroom house, both at Ekyem.

A search of their rooms saw some teaching boards, documents and mobile handsets.

According to the Assemblyman, they have encouraged the public to be vigilant of the activities of suspicious characters and report such activities and characters to the security agencies.

“The See Something, Say Something” campaign forms part of government’s border counter-terrorism strategy aimed at sensitising the public on terrorism threats and encouraging the citizenry to collaborate with state security agencies to reduce the threat of terrorism in the country.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE,KUMASI