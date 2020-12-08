Hot!Politics

Protect democratic processes—IMANI urges electorate

December 8, 2020
0 Less than a minute

IMANI Africa Vice President, Kofi Bentil has urged the citizenry to actively engage in citizen journalism as the 2020 polls is ongoing.

He underscored that the act would keep the stakeholders of elections on their toes and protect the democratic processes.

Mr Bentil noted that it was within the rights of citizens to capture images and videos during the elections, thus, nobody should be harassed for engaging in the act saying “I am an advocate for citizen journalism, I always say go out there and have your cameras out there and record everything you can record.

“Let’s keep an eye on everybody to protect the processes and it can only be achieved with vigilance although the mainstream media is entitled to the cover the elections, Ghanaians must be involved to capture certain incidents that occurs on the blind side of the media.

“I am glad the media is out there, but the citizenry should also be vigilant so watch everybody whether the election observer or official and document all that you can,” Mr Bentil said. –myjoyonline.com

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Senegal fathers convicted for paying people smugglers

Senegal fathers convicted for paying people smugglers

December 9, 2020
Photo of Alleged possession of weapons: … NiiLanteVanderpuijiegranted bail,

Alleged possession of weapons: … NiiLanteVanderpuijiegranted bail,

December 9, 2020

Bono East minister loses Atebubu-Amantin seat

December 9, 2020

NDC wins 14 parliamentary seats in Upper East

December 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close