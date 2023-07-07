Prosecution of NDC MPs: Minority boycotts parliament to support members in court

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Minori­ty caucus in Parliament yesterday boycotted parliamentary proceedings to lend support to their colleagues for Ajumako/En­yan/Essiam and Assin North, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson and James Gyakye Quayson, respectively, in court.

The caucus on Tuesday at the swearing-in of Mr Quayson served notice it would boycott parliament for the court to support the em­battled members anytime they are scheduled to attend upon the court.

Same gesture, the caucus indi­cated, would be extended to the member for Asutifi South, Alhaji Collins Dauda, who is also standing criminal trial.

In a statement to announce their withdrawal from parliamentary sitting yesterday, Minority Chief Whip and MP for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, said the action marked the beginning of series of measures to stop the “persecution” of their members.

“The Minority stands united with our colleagues, and as such will not be able to honour the business of the House (yesterday).

“This is the beginning of a series of actions that the caucus will be embarking on to end the ongoing “persecution” of the Minority lead­er himself, James Gyakye Quayson and Collins Dauda.”

According to Mr Agbodza, they remain unwavering and that col­laboration for the effective delivery of parliamentary duty would be hampered if the “persecution” continued.

“We wish to reiterate the point that amidst “persecution”, coop­eration will suffer,” the statement said.

The House sat with a near-empty Majority caucus but the sitting lasted for only 56 min­utes with laying of some papers by the Minister of Interior.

Dr Forson and Mr Quayson appeared in court yesterday in respect of the ongoing prose­cutions by the Attor­ney-General for various offences.

Dr For­son is facing prosecution for his role in the pro­curement of some ambulances when he was a Depu­ty Minister of Finance.

Per the facts of the case as filed at an Accra High Court, Dr Forson is accused of signing the letters of credit which formed the basis for the payment that result­ed in financial loss to the state.

On the other hand, Mr Quayson is facing charges of “forgery, perjury and deceiving a public officer” when he filed to contest the 2020 presidential elections.

The Attorney-General contends that Mr Quayson, who made a return to Parliament after winning the Assin North by-election fol­lowing the annulment of his 2020 victory, held a Canadian citizen­ship when he filed to contest the polls contrary to law.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Dauda is facing 70 charges of causing financial loss to the state relating to his alleged role in the Saglemi affordable housing project.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI