Prof Opoku-Agyemang begins 6-day tour of C/R

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, on September 21, 2020 embarked on a six-day campaign tour of the Central Region.



This visit, which comes on the heels of the running mate’s recent tour of eight regions where her message was warmly received, will see her pay courtesy calls on some traditional authorities, religious leaders, Zongo communities and settler communities as well as to interact with the rank and file of the NDC.

The communities ,constituencies and settler communities include Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem, Cape Coast South, Cape Coast North, Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese, Assin North, Assin Central, Assin South, Mfantseman, Ekumfi, Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam and Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will hold similar engagements in the Twifo/Atti/Mokwa, Hemang Lower Denkyira, Gomoa West, Gomoa Central, Agona West, Effutu, Agona East, Awutu/Senya West, Gomoa East and Awutu/Senya East Constituencies.





A statement signed and issued by Kwesi Dawood, Central Regional Communication Officer of the NDC said the Central Region was poised for a resounding change on December 7, 2020 for #JM and Jane to save the country and the citizenry from President Nana Akufo-Addo’s toxic mix of nepotism, corruption, dishonesty, non-performance, extreme hardships, insecurity, bastardisation and politicisation of state institutions, state-sponsored thuggery, ethnic discrimination, state capture and failed promises.

It said while in the Region, she would highlight provisions of the NDC’s manifesto, dubbed ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs and Prosperity for All’, would engage fishermen, fishmongers, canoe owners, market women, hawkers, commercial drivers, identifiable women groups and to interact with some communities and canvass support and assistance for the party’s flag bearer and former President John Mahama, as well as parliamentary candidates in the upcoming general election.



The statement said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would also engage residents of the Central Region on Cape Coast, Winneba, Elmina, Twifo Praso, Assin Fosu, Agona Swedru, Kasoa, Dunkwa-On-Offin based Radio Visa 88.5fm, Mankessim and Breman Asikuma radio stations. -kasapafmonline.com