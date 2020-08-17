Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang commended for running decent campaign

Traditional rulers in the Bawku Traditional area of the Upper East Region have commended the running mate of the flagbearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, for the decent manner in which she is campaigning towards the December general elections.

She was commended when she a paid courtesy call on them on Saturday at their palaces to introduce herself to them as part of a two-day campaign tour to the Upper East Region.

“We have noted that peace and decency are the virtues of you, even before you were chosen as the running mate to former president John Dramani Mahama. We want to urge you and all other politicians to continue to exhibit such virtues by conducting clean campaigns devoid of acrimony and insults to help ensure peaceful elections this year.”

The Paramount Chief of the Kusaug Traditional Area, Naba Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, stressed that God had already chosen the President for this year’s elections and therefore, underscored the need for all politicians to educate their supporters to stay away from violence.

The Paramount Chief stated that the NDC running mate was an icon for changing the face of politics of insults in Ghana to decorous campaign.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang pointed out that peace and unity was among the key ingredients for accelerated and sustainable development and assured the chiefs and people in the region that the NDC would embark upon peaceful campaigns devoid of insults.

The running mate appealed to them to use their positions to ensure that politicians and their supporters conducted their electioneering campaigns peacefully before, during and after the December general elections.

The former Minister of Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, Mr Alex Segbefia, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and former Deputy Minister of Education, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mrs Emelia Arthur, MP for Bolgatanga Central, Mr Isaac Adongo, MP for Pusiga Constituency, Madam Ladi Ayamba among other party executives accompanied Professor Opoku-Agyemang on the political campaign tour.

As part of the tour, she visited areas including the Bolgatanga Central, Bawku Central, Zebilla, Garu, Tempane, Pusiga, Navrongo Central, Chiana-Paga, Builsa North and Builsa South constituencies.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, BAWKU