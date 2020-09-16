Prof Benneh’s murder: 4 expected in court today

The four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, at Adjirigano, East Legon, in Accra last Saturday are expected to appear in court today.

The four, all domestic workers of the law professor, are Christian Pobee, 32, cleaner, Isaac Botchwey, 41, house boy; James Nana Womba, 26, cleaner, and Adams Mensah Masur, 52, gardener.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.

She said last Saturday at about 7:30am, the East Legon police received a report that the law professor was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence.

DSP Tenge said when the police proceeded to the crime scene, they found the deceased lying dead with cuts on the body.

She appealed to members of the public to volunteer information to enable the police to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile residents of Adjirigano have said they were living in fear following the gruesome murder of Prof Benneh.

According to them, they were shocked and dumbfounded about the murder of the law professor, and were yet to come to terms with the mysterious event.

The residents have appealed to the police to intensify patrols at the area, to ensure the safety of the residents.

Some of the residents, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times on condition of anonymity, said the area was quiet, which needed the presence of police.

They described Prof Benneh as a calm and a nice person and that “sometimes we see him walk on the compound or stand in front of his building and shares pleasantries with us”.

A visit by this reporter revealed that most people in the area were in residential apartments and the roads were quiet.

As at the time of going to the press, the family members of the deceased were in a crunch meeting.

The deceased has been taken to the Police Hospital mortuary.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI