Procurement Experts Honored at the 3rd Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards

Procurement Experts Honored at the 3rd Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards

A number of over forty awards were conferred on procurement and supply chain experts within Ghana, Kenya & Nigeria at the third edition of the Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (APSCA) held on Friday in Accra.

The event which was graced by industry stakeholders was held under the  theme, “Celebrating Achievements of Africa’s Supply Chain & Procurement Sector” and organized as a hybrid event, with some awardees at the grounds physically while others joined virtually.

 Addressing the awardees, Mr. Akin Naphtal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InstinctWave, organisers of the awards scheme said, the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the supply chains of several companies negatively and hence the need for significant change in supply chain strategies to help adapt to the new normal in a post Covid-19 era.

Related Articles

Mr. Naphtal further indicated that, the purpose for the awards scheme was to celebrate leading actors in the procurement and supply chain sector. 

“The awards will recognize leading procurement experts, teams and top procurement & supply chain organizations, whose outstanding leadership and practices have raised the standards of procurement within the profession, showcasing top ethics, best practices, tact and brilliance in managing organizations’ supplies as well as promoting business growth and sustainability.” he stated.

The awards scheme which was previously known as the Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards (GPSCA) and was rebranded into a continental scheme to expand participation to industry players from other countries in Africa. The award winners includes the following;

DVLAExcellence in Procurement & Supply Chain (SOE): Silver

DVLABest Public Sector Project of the Year (Smart driver license card In-house Production

MTN –            Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain: Telecom/IT

MTN–             Sourcing & Procurement initiatives of the Year (GOLD)   

MTNBest Response to Procurement & supply chain resilience in Covid (Bronze)

MTN–             Procurement & Supply Chain Team of the Year (GOLD)

VRAExcellence in Procurement & Supply Chain (SOE) (Gold)

VRABest in Procurement & Supply Chain Compliance (Gold)

Silver Star Auto– Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain: Automobile

Gold Fields Ghana– Procurement & Supply Chain Team of the Year (Silver)

Ghana Health Service – Procurement & Supply Chain Team of the Year (Bronze)   

Gold Fields GhanaBest Initiative to Deliver Social Value Through Procurement

Gold Fields GhanaBest response to Procurement & supply chain resilience in Covid (Gold)

Gold Fields GhanaExcellence in Procurement & Supply Chain: Mining

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem MineLocal Content Award

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine–            Sustainable Procurement of the Year Award

Standard Chartered Bank GhanaBest response to Procurement & supply chain resilience in Covid (Silver)

Zenith Bank Ghana-Emerging Male Professional of the Year

Selasi Gattogo Country Head, Supply Chain Standard Chartered Bank GhanaProcurement & Supply Chain Professional of the year

Adeola Oduntan GM– Global Sourcing & Supply Chain Management

MTN NigeriaProfessional of the Year – Male

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company LimitedBest ICT Adoption in Procurement & Supply Chain of the Year

Ghana Health ServiceBest Improved Public Procurement Operations of the Year

Ghana Health Service- Best SOE response to Supply Chain resilience in Crisis

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General Ghana Health ServiceSupply Chain Leadership Award- (Covid Era)

Araba Kudiabor Director, Supplies, Stores & Drug Management Ghana Health Service– Instinct Business Supply Chain Leader Award

KENGENBest public procurement Project of the Year (The Olkaria V. Geothermal project plant

Michelle Odundo, Young Generation Official Central Office, KENGEN Supply Chain– Rising Star Award (Under 30)

Samuel Opuni Boateng, Procurement Specialist Zenith Bank GhanaEmerging Male Professional of the Year

Jennifer Atanga Akongbota Procurement & Supply Chain Manager

Coastal Development Authority (CODA)- Emerging Woman Professional of the Year

Patrick Afari, General Manager; Supply Chain MTNIndustry Personality of the Year

Stella Addo, CIPS Ghana Country Manager Instinct Business Procurement Leader Award

Dr. Robert Kweku Tay Deputy Director, Procurement & Stores, DVLAInstinct Business Procurement Leader Award

Miriam Darke Director, Procurement VRA Instinct Business Procurement Leader Award

Theophilus Otchere Head of Supply Chain, Gold Fields West AfricaInstinct Business Supply Chain Leader Award

Miriam Darke Director, Procurement VRAWoman Procurement Professional of the Year.

Komfo Anokye Teaching HospitalExcellence in Procurement & Supply Chain: Healthcare

Komfo Anokye Teaching HospitalBest in Procurement & Supply Chain Compliance (Silver)

Oheneba Owusu DansoChief Executive Officer Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital- Procurement Transformation CEO Award

Mr. Justice Awuku, SaoOutstanding Contribution to Supply Chain

Show More
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker