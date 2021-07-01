Procurement Experts Honored at the 3rd Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards

A number of over forty awards were conferred on procurement and supply chain experts within Ghana, Kenya & Nigeria at the third edition of the Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (APSCA) held on Friday in Accra.

The event which was graced by industry stakeholders was held under the theme, “Celebrating Achievements of Africa’s Supply Chain & Procurement Sector” and organized as a hybrid event, with some awardees at the grounds physically while others joined virtually.

Addressing the awardees, Mr. Akin Naphtal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InstinctWave, organisers of the awards scheme said, the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the supply chains of several companies negatively and hence the need for significant change in supply chain strategies to help adapt to the new normal in a post Covid-19 era.

Mr. Naphtal further indicated that, the purpose for the awards scheme was to celebrate leading actors in the procurement and supply chain sector.

“The awards will recognize leading procurement experts, teams and top procurement & supply chain organizations, whose outstanding leadership and practices have raised the standards of procurement within the profession, showcasing top ethics, best practices, tact and brilliance in managing organizations’ supplies as well as promoting business growth and sustainability.” he stated.

The awards scheme which was previously known as the Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards (GPSCA) and was rebranded into a continental scheme to expand participation to industry players from other countries in Africa. The award winners includes the following;

DVLA–Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain (SOE): Silver

DVLA–Best Public Sector Project of the Year (Smart driver license card In-house Production

MTN – Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain: Telecom/IT

MTN– Sourcing & Procurement initiatives of the Year (GOLD)

MTN– Best Response to Procurement & supply chain resilience in Covid (Bronze)

MTN– Procurement & Supply Chain Team of the Year (GOLD)

VRA– Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain (SOE) (Gold)

VRA– Best in Procurement & Supply Chain Compliance (Gold)

Silver Star Auto– Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain: Automobile

Gold Fields Ghana– Procurement & Supply Chain Team of the Year (Silver)

Ghana Health Service – Procurement & Supply Chain Team of the Year (Bronze)

Gold Fields Ghana– Best Initiative to Deliver Social Value Through Procurement

Gold Fields Ghana– Best response to Procurement & supply chain resilience in Covid (Gold)

Gold Fields Ghana– Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain: Mining

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine– Local Content Award

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine– Sustainable Procurement of the Year Award

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana–Best response to Procurement & supply chain resilience in Covid (Silver)

Zenith Bank Ghana-Emerging Male Professional of the Year

Selasi Gattogo Country Head, Supply Chain Standard Chartered Bank Ghana– Procurement & Supply Chain Professional of the year

Adeola Oduntan GM– Global Sourcing & Supply Chain Management

MTN Nigeria– Professional of the Year – Male

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited– Best ICT Adoption in Procurement & Supply Chain of the Year

Ghana Health Service–Best Improved Public Procurement Operations of the Year

Ghana Health Service- Best SOE response to Supply Chain resilience in Crisis

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General Ghana Health Service– Supply Chain Leadership Award- (Covid Era)

Araba Kudiabor Director, Supplies, Stores & Drug Management Ghana Health Service– Instinct Business Supply Chain Leader Award

KENGEN– Best public procurement Project of the Year (The Olkaria V. Geothermal project plant

Michelle Odundo, Young Generation Official Central Office, KENGEN Supply Chain– Rising Star Award (Under 30)

Samuel Opuni Boateng, Procurement Specialist Zenith Bank Ghana– Emerging Male Professional of the Year

Jennifer Atanga Akongbota– Procurement & Supply Chain Manager

Coastal Development Authority (CODA)- Emerging Woman Professional of the Year

Patrick Afari, General Manager; Supply Chain MTN– Industry Personality of the Year

Stella Addo, CIPS Ghana Country Manager– Instinct Business Procurement Leader Award

Dr. Robert Kweku Tay Deputy Director, Procurement & Stores, DVLA– Instinct Business Procurement Leader Award

Miriam Darke Director, Procurement VRA – Instinct Business Procurement Leader Award

Theophilus Otchere Head of Supply Chain, Gold Fields West Africa– Instinct Business Supply Chain Leader Award

Miriam Darke Director, Procurement VRA– Woman Procurement Professional of the Year.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital– Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain: Healthcare

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital– Best in Procurement & Supply Chain Compliance (Silver)

Oheneba Owusu Danso– Chief Executive Officer Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital- Procurement Transformation CEO Award

Mr. Justice Awuku, Sao– Outstanding Contribution to Supply Chain