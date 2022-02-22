Prisons Service get 1st astro turf under govt special initiative  …D-G applauds Ghana Gas for supporting project

The Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS), Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir has lauded the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) for its role in improving the welfare of inmates through the construction of a new astroturf at the Mamobi Prisons, in Accra.

The astroturf, which is being constructed under government’s much touted ‘1 Constituency 1 Astroturf’ agenda comes with ancillary facilities such as an 11-aside football pitch, flood lights and fencing.

It is intended to give a new face to sporting activities of the correctional facility and improve welfare of inmates.

Speaking at a brief sod cutting ceremony held at the premises of the Mamobi Prisons, on Friday, Mr. Egyir said the construction of the new sports facility was in line with his vision to improve the Prisons Service to meet international prisons standards.

He said the effort was also in accordance with modern correction management, and also to generally improve on the welfare of inmates.

“Ghana Gas has shown great commitment to helping us improve on the welfare of our inmates. Through this facility, our inmates here at the Mamobi Prisons will enjoy some time off and participate in activities that will serve as a disconnect from their usual in-prison activities. We are grateful to Ghana Gas and it is our hope that the project is completed in time so our inmates start using it,” he said.

The project is awarded to Wembley Sports Construction Limited, the company behind the construction of some 56 Astroturfs in the country and financed by Ghana Gas. It is scheduled to be completed in six months.

Present at the ceremony were representatives from Ghana Gas and high ranking members of the Service as well as well-known dignitaries.