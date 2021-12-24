PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY TO GHANAIANS DURING THE YULETIDE

Season’s greetings from the management of the Mental Health Authority to all Ghanaians everywhere. It is our wish that you strengthen your mental backbones in this joyous but stressful period, so you will be able to withstand the stress of the yuletide.

With the festive occasion, some may be reminded of loss of loved ones who otherwise would have been with them, others may be reminded of the lack of resources to fully enjoy the yuletide. Others might go through a lot of stress to meet expectations. All these could negatively affect our mental health. But please be reminded that if you are reading this message or learning of the content, you have been blessed with the greatest gift, the gift of life.

Everything else is secondary. Be happy and spread the happiness to keep your mental health. Those with the resources should be measured in the expression of their joy and extend same to the needy.

We also recommend that Ghanaians be mindful of our activities during the yuletide, bearing in mind the fast spreading Omicron virus. As you celebrate and share love, be mindful of the need to protect your life and those of your loved ones. Observe the COVID-19 protocols in all your activities.

We wish all Ghanaians the best of the season and do remember that indeed, there is no health without mental health.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Prof. Akwasi Osei

Chief Executive Officer

Mental Health Authority

CONTACT:

Victus Kpesese Dr. Caroline Amissah Prof. Akwasi Osei

Deputy Dir., Deputy Chief Executive Chief Executive

Administration +233 24 937 9426 +233 24 447 5714

+233 20 269 8555