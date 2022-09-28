President receives 4 new envoys to Ghana

Four new envoys accredited by their respective countries to serve in Ghana presented their letters of credence to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday

They are the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mrs Bernice Owen-Jones, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bijan Gerami Nazoksara, the Ambassador of Swiss to Ghana, Simone Giger, and the Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madam Jeannette Njuma Nyakeru

President Akufo-Addo shaking hands with Jeannette Njuma Nyakeru (left), Congolese Ambassador to Ghana President Akufo-Addo proposing a toast to Simone Giger (left), Swiss Ambassador to Ghana at the Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo receiving letters of credence from Bijan Gerami Nazoksara (right), Iranian Ambassador to Ghana at the Jubilee House

Before presenting their credentials at separate meetings with the President, each envoy inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Ghana Armed Forces at the Forecourt of the Jubilee House.

At the meetings, the envoys and the President raised glasses and toasted to the bond of friendship and solidarity between Ghana and their respective countries.

Issues discussed bordered on national, regional, and global peace, security, and development.

Each envoy expressed the commitment to work with the Ghanaian government to take the relations between Ghana and their respective countries to new heights.

They pledged to explore new opportunities of collaborations and partnerships with Ghana to deepen the relations

The envoys commended President Akufo-Addo for his strong leadership, making Ghana the envy of many countries in the world, and pledged to help counter terrorism in the West African Region.

They also praised the Ghanaian government for the bold policies rolled out to address the current economic crises caused by global developments.

The envoys celebrated Ghana for winning the bid to host the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda of the government, as well as the One District One Factory among others

They outlined the areas of expertise of their respective countries and how they intend to help Ghana develop in those areas.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, welcomed the new envoys to Ghana and entreated them to call on the government for any assistance in the performance of their duties.

He said officials at the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration would always be at their disposal for any form of assistance.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the government’s readiness to work with the envoys to improve the relations between Ghana and their respective countries.

BY YAW KYEI