President lauds Valentina Mintah’s ICC appointment

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded Ms Valentina Mintah, founder and former Chief Executive of West Blue Consulting for her appointment as a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Executive Board, assuring her of government’s full support.

The President in his congratulatory letter dated July 3, 2020, hailed Ms Mintah’s achievement, promising her of government’s support and urging her not to hesitate to contact any agency of the government for any assistance she may require.

Portions of the congratulations letter read: “I write to congratulate you warmly, on behalf of the government of the people of Ghana, and my behalf, on this outstanding achievement. It is a tribute to black women the world over, particularly to Ghanaians and African women”.

“I am glad to note that your personal mandate for this role will be to use ICT platform to drive the promotion of trade between Ghana and international economies, further cementing Ghana’s economic potential among global partners,” the letter read.

“This is very laudable, and you can be assured of the full support of government to this end. Do not hesitate to contact any agency of the government for any assistance you may require. I wish you the best of luck and God’s blessings,” the letter said.

Ms Valentina Mintah’s appointment makes her the first African female to be elected to the ICC Executive Board in the organisation’s 100 years of existence.

ICC is the world’s largest business organisation representing 45 million companies and one billion employees from all sectors and company sizes in over 130 countries.

The new member, Valentina Mintah, joins the ICC Executive Board, responsible for developing and implementing ICC’s strategy, policy and programme of action, and for overseeing the financial affairs of the world business organisation.

ICC Secretary General, John W.H. Denton AO in his congratulatory message said “ICC is delighted to welcome Valentina Mintah to its global Executive Board. Throughout her career, Valentina has championed international trade facilitation both in her home region of West Africa and in several transitional economies across the world. With her additional role as Vice-Chair of ICC Ghana, she is uniquely placed to support the strengthening of commercial and trade ties between several key, high growth global markets.”

ICC Ghana Secretary-General, Emmanuel Doni-Kwame said: “ICC Ghana has one of its own on the Executive Board; this is not only well deserved by a qualified professional but an honour to a blessed nation and a continent whose time has come.”

The seven-member Executive Board was announced at the 2020 meeting of the ICC World Council and Ms Mintah would be on the board with some of the world’s most renowned giants.

