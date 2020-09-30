News

President inspects Kumasi military hospital project

September 30, 2020
President Akufo-Addo (middle) touring the Kumasi Airport project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday paid a working visit to the ongoing Military Hospital project site near Afari in Kumasi, as part of his three-day visit to the Ashanti Region.

The President was accompanied to the project site by the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa and other government officials.

President Akufo-Addo was conducted round the site by Dr Said Deraz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Euroget De-Invest, the contractors.  

Dr Deraz, who also briefed the President, assured that the hospital would be completed in December this year as scheduled.

FROM VINCENT DZATSE, KUMASI

