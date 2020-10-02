President cuts sod for roads, hospital projects in E/R

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday cut sod for the rehabilitation of the Nkawkaw – Noyem – New Abirem road in the Eastern Region.

The 35 .5 kilometre project jointly being funded by Newmont Ghana Limited, a mining firm and Ghana COCOBOD, would cost GH₵171,600.00 and would be completed in 18months.

The road constructed by Messrs Volta Impex Limited which was given out by Ghana Highway Authority as implementing agency would relieve commuters of the inconveniences they endured on the stretch of road.

The President who was on a three-day visit to the Eastern Region started his visit at Nkawkaw where he received a rousing welcome from the crowd.

From Nkawkaw, the President cut sod for the construction and equipping of a 100-bed Trauma Hospital at Anyinam and Remodelling of 30-bed hospital at Engresi to be completed by Universal Hospitals Group.

He also cut sod for the construction of a 40-bed hospital in Kwabeng to be completed by Vamed Construction Limited.

At Anyinam, President Akufo-Addo said the construction of the hospitals and all other road projects was evident of government’s commitment to developing the country.

“More than 80 per cent of all promises made by my government have been achieved,” he said and appealed to the people of Anyinam and Ghanaians in general to vote for him to continue his work toward the development of the country.

The Health Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu said the hospital would provide quality healthcare to the people and meet the universal health coverage in the country.

He said the government was committed to ensuring quality health care for all assuring that other district hospitals would be completed across the country.

The chief of Engresi, Osabarima Kyei Kantanka expressed appreciation to the President for the construction of the hospital and for all of government initiatives.

However, he appealed for the construction of an industrial park to provide employment for the youth and stop rural-urban migration in the area, revealing that a 1000-acre land has been made available for the construction of the park.

The President inspected an ongoing project on a science Senior High School at Abomosu and the Osiem-Begoro road.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, NKAWKAW