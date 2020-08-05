President cuts sod for Nsukwao Basin Drainage Project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the Nsukwao Basin Drainage Project at Koforidua in the Eastern Region under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).

The Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme was launched on May 7 2019 at Koforidua to improve urban management and basic urban services in 25 municipal assemblies across the country.

Cutting the sod for construction of the drainage project yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said the New Juaben Municipal Assembly had identified flooding as a major risk to the lives and livelihoods of people living at Nsukwao, Zongo, Two Streams, Abongri and other communities within the municipality.

Nsukwao, the community in which the project will be situated, has, since 2016, recorded annual incidents of flooding, rendering most residents homeless.

President Akufo-Addo believes the Basin Drainage Project will deliver a storm drain that will minimise flooding in the identified communities at the cost of GH¢15,811,145.00, and under seven lots.

It will also involve installation of four storm water surface detention ponds distributed along the Nsukwao River, flow facilities, channelisation and stream bank stabilisation, concrete pipes and culverts and two access roads.

President Akufo-Addo was confident that “this project will make flooding a history in New Juaben, and help restore and enhance livelihoods of the residents in the municipality”.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, indicated that her ministry was currently working closely with the municipal assemblies and the design and supervision firms to come up with the next phase of priority projects for the 25 assemblies.

At Apasare, in Akwapim North, President Akufo-Addo visited Akro Farms Ltd., a 1-District1-Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The company, which produces fresh and healthy table eggs, chicken feed, broilers, processed chicken and day-old chicks, has completed the first phase of its project with an investment of some GH¢20 million.

Management told the President that the automated brooder house has a capacity of 40,000 birds, and has an automatic egg collection and packaging system installed to ensure speed and efficiency in our processes.

Additionally, the farm has a hatchery, with one feed processing unit and warehouse with 400 KVA industrial power generation plant. The company plans to set up a 16,000 per day capacity meat processing plant for the broiler farm and outgrower farmers.

The company has created both direct and indirect job opportunities for over 1,025 individuals involved in the poultry value chain in Akuapim North and its surrounding districts.

By Times Reporter