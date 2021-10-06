President applauds MP, Wembley Sports for ultra-modern astro-turf facility at Bantama

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has heaped praises on the Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso Boakye and Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited for providing a recreational facility for the benefit of youth the area

The President as part of a four-day tour of the Ashanti Region, inaugurated an astro turf facility at the Bantama Cocoase Basic School which was built through the efforts of the Works and Housing Minister and constructed by Wembley Sports.

“Your efforts are exemplary and I urged others to take a cue from you”, the President said as he patted Wembley Sports CEO Robert Coleman on the back and encouraged him to continue the social impact project

President Akufo-Addo expressed the confidence that many global icons would be unearthed with the provision of the ultra-modern facilities.

As part of the ceremony, the President was presented with an autographed Tottenham Hotspur jersey by Mr. Coleman and in a reciprocal gesture, he also autographed a football for Wembley Sports CEO.

The project financed by the National Lotteries Authority and constructed by Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited comes with a full sized pitch, flood lights, changing rooms, offices and a 500 capacity spectator stand.

The Constituents were thrilled to an exciting football match between the Ex-Black Stars and Bantama Old Stars. The Black Stars team featured Stephen Appiah, Richard Kingston, John Paintsil, Godwin Attram, Sam Johnson, Laryea Kingston, Jerry Akaminko, Augustine Arhinful, Derek Boateng, Peter Ofori Quaye among others with the likes of James Kwasi Appiah, Ben Owu, Joseph Hendrich, Ernest Apau, Joe Okyere, Thomas Duah, Emmanuel Duah, Prince Polley, Opoku Nti all featuring for Bantama Old Stars.

The Ex-Black Stars players from Accra beat their counterparts from Kumasi 4-3.

The facility at Cocoase is the first of three in the Banatama Constituency that is being facilitated by the Member of Parliament Francis Asenso Boakye.

