Sports

Pres Akufo-Addo’s intervention commendable – Alhaji Tofik

October 12, 2020
0 Less than a minute

Boxing administrator, Alhaji Muritala Tofik has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for ensuring that former boxing champion, David Kotey, a.k.a D.K Poison, was paid alleged money owed him by the state since 1976.
The President through a communiqué signed by his Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante on Tuesday, directed that an amount of $45,000 was paid to the former champion on compassionate grounds.
D.K Poison reportedly loaned the money to the country in 1976 during General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong’s military regime after his world title defense.
The President’s intervention, according to Alhaji Tofik, was highly commendable and a step in the right direction.
“D.K Poison has chased this money for a long time with government after government failing to do something about it. It is very refreshing to know that President Nana Akufo-Addo has intervened to ensure he is paid his money,“ he stated.
“We need to honour our legends in sports while they are alive so that it will motivate the younger generation of athletes to give their best for the country,” he stated.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Botsyo Nkegbe grabs SWAG Sports Personality award

Botsyo Nkegbe grabs SWAG Sports Personality award

October 12, 2020
Photo of Black Stars ready for Qatar test

Black Stars ready for Qatar test

October 12, 2020
Photo of Muntari turns down Maritzburg offer in favour of Kaizer Chiefs move

Muntari turns down Maritzburg offer in favour of Kaizer Chiefs move

October 9, 2020

‘Cobra’ Kotey family grateful to all

October 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close