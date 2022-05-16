Pres Akufo-Addo, others pay last respects to Juabehene, Omanhenemaa

The funeral rites (Dotiyie) of the late Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng, Paramount Chief of New Juaben and Nana Yaa Daani, Omanhemaa of New Juaben Traditional Area have been held at the forecourt of the Yiadom-Hwedie palace at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Remains of the two royals were laid in state at the palace and opened for filing past.

Among the high profile personalities to pay their last respect to the two distinguished personalities were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Dr Mahammudu Bawumia.

Arriving at about 2:30 p.m. at the traditional residence of the two, the President filed past the bodies before proceeding to sign the book of condolence opened in the honour of the two.

Earlier on, the Vice-President, Dr Mahammudu Bawumia and former President John Agyekum Kuffour, Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong and their entourage also filed past the remains of the Omanhene and Omanhemaa.

Former President John Dramani Mahama was represented by his chief of staff, Julius Debrah.

Also present were regional ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), members of the Diplomatic Corps, former Ministers of State, former and present members of the Council of State as well as Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs).

Some traditional rulers including; Aburihene, Otoobuor Gyan Kwasi, Paramount Chief of Techiman Traditional Area, Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, and other chiefs were also present.

Chiefs and Queen mothers in the New Juaben Traditional area in the Eastern Region led by the Juabenhemaa, Nana Akosua Akyamaa III in Ashanti Region also paid their last respect.

The whole palace was decorated red and black to depict the mood of the area.

It was a solemn moment amidst display of tradition through playing of dirges, drumming, dancing of “Adowa” and firing of muskets to signify their sorrow.

The Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siribuo II who is the younger brother of the deceased Omanhene and the Chairman of Council of State, sat as chief mourner and received greeting from all those who filed past the remains.

He was assisted by the Bekwaihene, Nana Osei Kwadwo II.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw-Gyasi eulogised the Omanhene and Omanhene for their contribution, adding the two royal heads would be missed for their contribution to the development of the area and the country as a whole.

He said the Omanhene would be missed for his root based model which was a theory of development, using the bottom up approach and a model to include all citizens in the development of an area and country.

He said the Omanhene and Omanhemaa have done their best for the area and added that “it was left with us to also contribute our quota to the development of New Juaben.”

He added that for now shops have been closed but essential items and food were being sold to residents, revealing that normal activities would resume on Tuesday.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA