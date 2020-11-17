Pres Akufo-Addo asked to intervene in okuapeman chieftaincy dispute

The Okoman Council of the Akuapem Traditional Area, in the Eastern Region, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to as a matter of urgency intervene in the chieftaincy dispute in Okuapeman, to ensure continuous peace in the area.

Spokesperson of the Council, Nana Kwaku Offei, at a press conference at Akropong, last Friday said “We are a peaceful people, who do not want the peace we have enjoyed over the years compromised over the Okuapeman chieftaincy crisis, hence the need for the President who is also an indigene to intervene” .

He said:“Out of pain and grief derived from the current chieftaincy crisis, we have decided to, through this press conference seek the intervention of President Akufo-Addo.”

According to Nana Offei, the patience of the people was running out over the chieftaincy dispute, which needed the intervention of the President to avert any conflict.

He said the people believe the President can bring peace to the Akuapem area because he has been able to resolve a chieftaincy dispute and brought peace to Dagbon over its long chieftaincy conflict.

The Council alleged that some officials were interfering in the Okuapeman Stool Affairs, a situation which had thrown the whole area into a political flash-point just before the 2020 General Election.

Nana Offei said the chieftaincy dispute was retarding progress and development of Akuapem, adding that custom and tradition must reign supreme with regards to Oseadeeyo’s successor.

The adjudicatory bodies of the National House of Chiefs, the spokesperson said, must be allowed to do their work without fear or favour.

The Council alleged that some officials were interfering in the Okuapeman Stool Affairs, a situation which had thrown the whole Okuapeman state into a political flash-point just before the 2020 general elections

Nana Kwaku Offei said the chieftaincy dispute was retarding progress and development of Okuapeman, adding that custom and tradition must reign supreme with regard to Oseadeeyo’s successor.

The chieftaincy dispute erupted when the Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Nana Addo Dankwa III, died and there was the need for a successor to the late Paramount Chief.

The Akuapem chieftaincy affair has ‘since travelled’ to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and was finally at the National House of Chiefs, in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

FROM NORMAN COOPER, AKROPONG-AKUAPEM