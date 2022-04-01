Pre-season friendlies: United set to face Liverpool, Palace

Manchester United will face Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Thailand in July before facing Crystal Palace in Australia seven days later.

The Old Trafford club will take on Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Rajamangala stadium in Bangkok on July 12.

They will then take on Melbourne Victory at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 15 and face Palace at the same venue on July 19.

Clubs have not been on pre-season tours in recent years because of Covid-19.

“It has been two years since the club has been able to travel on an international pre-season tour, so we can’t wait to get going this summer and reconnect with our fans in south-east Asia and Australasia,” Manchester United chief operating officer Collette Roche said.

Manchester United football director John Murtough said the club will have “excellent training facilities and high-quality opposition” on their summer tour.

The club could also have a new manager in place by the time of the tour, with head coach Ralf Rangnick currently in interim charge after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We are absolutely delighted to be visiting Australia for the first time in the club’s history; even more so following our two planned trips in recent pre-seasons being postponed due to Covid.

“It will be fantastic to finally witness Crystal Palace play in Australia, and to do so at the iconic MCG in front of our Australian fans and strong travelling support is something the entire squad and staff, led by Patrick Vieira, are excited about.” –BBC