PPP holds virtual nat’l convention

Nana Ofori Owusu, the newly elected National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has affirmed that the party holds the agenda for “true change” in the country’s growth and development aspirations.



“We’ll pursue aggressive policies, programmes and social interventions to rejuvenate indigenous businesses and transform the economy for rapid growth and development if voted into power in the December 7, 2020 general election.



Nana Owusu made this known at the Sixth National Convention of the party held virtually in Accra on Saturday where the party classified its mission under four pillars: A Just and Disciplined Society; Agricultural Transformation; Reforming and Strengthening State Institutions and Reforms for Good Education.



The national convention, which was held at the party’s new headquarters at Avenor, was also used to endorse elected national executives with Nana Owusu, former Director of Operations of the party, now National Chairman, replacing Nii Allotey Brew Hammond.



The executives, who took the Oath of Office, will constitute the main team to run the Election 2020 campaign for the party.



Nana Owusu noted that “we must break out of the yoke and lift cascade of darkness from over us, we need to change our minds and begin to see there is something far greater for us and this change is the Progressive People’s Party.”



“If given the nod, a PPP government will not embark on an ideological mission, but pursue practical solutions to challenges facing the country through progressive way of thinking since we’re pragmatists, we’ll bring food, good health, roads, education and create jobs and affordable housing units for the citizenry,” Nana Owusu stressed.



The new national executives are Felix Ograh, First National Vice Chairman, Belinda Segbedzi, Second Vice Chairman, Ban Saliah, Third National Chairman and Paa Kow Ackon, National Secretary, Abena Acheampomaa, National Treasurer and Divine Nkrumah, Director of Operations,

The rest are Paul Bio, National Director of Research, Felix Mantey, Director of Communications, Kofi Siaw, Director of Policy, Faisal Sadat, National Youth Organiser and Jessica Manuel, National Women’s Coordinator.



Paa Kwesi Nduom, founder of the party and the 2012 and 2016 flag bearer of the party and the outgoing National Chairman, Nii Allotey Brew Hammond, joined the meeting via Hang Out, an online communication platform, from their base in the United States of America due to the ban on international arrivals to prevent the importation of COVID-19. -GNA





