PPAG launches parent-child dialogue on reproductive health rights

THE Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) has introduced an inter-generational dialogue concept to help promote parent-child communication on sexual and reproductive health rights.

Madam Abena Adobea Amoah, Executive Director of the PPAG, who launched the initiative at Bakpa in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region recently, said the data showed that 2800 girls aged 10 to 12 years got pregnant in the year 2020.

The figures, she said, showed a fast-rising rate of defilement resulting from the widening communication gap between parents and children concerning sexual and reproductive health rights and children’s rights in general.

The director explained that the situation remained the leading cause of teenage pregnancies and other child formation problems that subsequently led to psychological problems like trauma and depression.

Parents and guardians were, therefore, reminded to take full responsibility during the formative years of their children, and not leave the critical period to exploitation by peers and predators.

“PPAG, with support from our traditional partner, UNFPA, is today launching the apparent Child Inter-generational Dialogue to mobilise and challenge our fathers, mothers, uncles, aunties, chiefs, assembly members, district level authorities, young people, the media and all other Ghanaians to join forces and take responsibilities for the young people in our homes, communities, schools and other social centres.

“The biggest responsibility rests on families to ensure the well-being and reproductive health of their children, based on acceptable family values,” Madam Amoah said.

The Executive Director said it was a crime for the media and other sources to expose children to sexually-explicit material and called on stakeholders to address the trend.

The Central Tongu District

Director for the National Communication for Civic Education (NCCE), Mama Hodzige II, noted that parents should not shed responsibility for their children immediately they hit adolescence.

Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Mrs Thywill Kpe, said the adolescent stage held the bulk of parenting responsibilities, and so parents must do more to address teenage pregnancy and sexual exploitation.

Victoria Facto, UNFPA Focal Person for the region, insisted on decent sexual behaviour, and said matured individuals in the communities should support parents, and serve as role models.

Mankrado of Bakpa Traditional Area, Togbe Kofi Torsu III, said males must also be brought into focus and held responsible where needed and appealed to the PPAG to operate a child development centre in the area, promising to provide land and other necessary support.

The PPAG is among organisations and institutions collaborating with Government of Ghana and UNFPA’s Seventh Country Programme in six districts in the Volta Region, which supports universal access to sexual and reproductive health rights among other benefits

By Times Reporter