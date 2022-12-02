Portugal v South Korea

In the same group game being played simultaneously, already-qualified Portugal take on South Korea, who desperately need a win to put themselves in contention – at the Education City Stadium.

Doubtlessly, it is a tall order for the Koreans. However, looking at the surprises that have characterised this tournament, it would be unfair to completely write off the Asian juggernauts, especially when their opponents may be resting some of their top players – including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Tigers of Asia last managed to reach the knockout round in 2010, with their last two World Cups crashing out in the group stage.

Indeed, if they are able to upstage the Portuguese and Uruguay overcome Ghana, the Koreans may latch on goal difference to stage a stunning breakthrough.

Ghana’s possible start:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK)

Tariq Lamptey

Daniel Amartey

Mohammed Salisu

Gideon Mensah

Salis Abdul Samed

Thomas Partey

Mohammed Kudus

Andre Ayew (C)

Jordan Ayew

Inaki Williams