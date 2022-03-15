Polish, Czech and Slovenian leaders to visit Kyiv later
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia will all travel to Kyiv later to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The visit was confirmed by the Polish government, who said the purpose of the trip was “to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
The Czech PM added that the official European Council visit aimed to reiterate support for freedom and independence. -BBC