Policeman killed by speeding vehicle … 2 drivers on the run

A policeman was on Saturday run over and killed by two speeding vehicles on the Techiman-Kintampo Highway, in the Bono East Region.

The two drivers of the two vehicles were on the run and the police have mounted manhunt for them.

Reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times, indicated that Constable Francis Oddoi, was returning from duty when a private car following him run into his motorcycle, and he fell and was overrun by a speeding fuel tanker, killing him instantly.

The Bono East Regional Police Operations Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Evans Kontoma, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, on telephone.

According to him, the police constable, who was riding a Honda motorcycle with registration number M-12GR9552, was knocked down by a red private car and subsequently run over by a fuel tanker with registration number GM 2657-17, coming from opposite direction of the road and sped off.

ASP Kontoma said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital for autopsy and preservation, and the police have mounted a manhunt for the drivers.

