Police shuttle service better late than never

Shuttle services are not entirely new but I am particularly impressed about the recent move by the Ghana Police Administration to provide buses on specific routes in Accra to convey personnel to and from their duty points.

Even as a young boy, I used to enjoy this service provided by my school. That is why I wonder why it took the police service a long time to make this essential service available to its men and women.

According to the service, the programme had been implemented in 15 out of the 18 Police Operational Regions and was intended to “ease the burden of commuting of officers and ensure that personnel who carry weapons for duty, do so under safe conditions.”

This initiative, which I believe, was spearheaded by the Welfare Unit of the police administration, is not only a relief to the officers but a boost to the performance and morale of the gallant men and women of the service.

While I commend the service for this step, I urge the police administration to as well address other pressing concerns of personnel, such as provision of decent and affordable housing, supply of adequate bulletproof vests and needed logistics to help combat crime and protect lives and property.

I again urge leadership to extend the shuttle service to the remaining three Police Operational Regions as it puts measures in place to sustain the service.

Frank Twum,

Sakumono.

Fix drains at Weija – Gbawe

Dear Editor,

The relatively low volume of rain recorded in Accra recently has exposed the cracks in the drainage system in the Weija – Gbawe Municipality.

Few hours of rain last Tuesday caused flooding in parts of the community leaving some residents stranded and some major roads immotorable.

Residents have attributed constant flooding in the area to choked and malfunctioning drainage systems. I, therefore, wish to use this medium to, once again, highlight this challenge and draw the attention of authorities in the area to as a matter of urgency move and resolve this challenge.

Weija is the capital of the Ga-South Municipality which has gradually become an economic hub due to its proximity to Kasoa, therefore, the least disruption caused by floods tends to adversely affect lives and property.

Sandra N.A Attom,

Student, African University College of Communications