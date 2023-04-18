Police probe burning to death 3 suspected armed robbers

The police at Asankragwa have commenced investi­gation into the burning to death, three suspected armed rob­bers on Sunday, at Moseaso, in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

The victims, identified as Ike, 24, Abass, 25, and Abeiku, 26, were allegedly killed following a robbery that occurred at the community.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) re­vealed that on Sunday, five armed men supposedly attacked a gold buying shop, and in the process shot and killed Frank Arthur, the attendant at the facility.

The incident angered residents of Moseaso, who conducted in­vestigations leading to the identifi­cation, arrest, lynching and setting ablaze the three robbers, while two others escaped.

The charred bodies of the suspects and that of Mr Arthur, the victim, have been deposited at the Father Thomas Allan Rooney Memorial Hospital mortuary at Asankrangwa for preservation and autopsy.

Mob justice has been con­demned by individuals and organisations in the country, but the practice has persisted. Last year, a man suspected to be an armed robber, has allegedly been beaten to death by an irate mob at Offinso Amoawi in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified only as Illiasu, 24, was reported to have embarked on a robbery operations in the area with another young man.

Another man believed to be the accomplice of the deceased rob­ber was also beaten to near death before police in the area rescued him from the agitated mob. — GNA