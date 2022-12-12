Police launch manhunt for armed robbery gang over alleged attack at Caprice

The police are pursuing a gang of armed robbers who allegedly attacked and shot a woman at Caprice in Accra yesterday.

The incident, according to eye witnesses, occurred at about 12:30pm while the victim was driving on the stretch in a Prado with registration number GN 8188-22.

According to news report, the armed men numbering four,arrived at the scene with two motorbikes.

It is suspected that the robbers trailed the victim as the pillion riders fired gunshots indiscriminately into the car when they got close.

“They got down to unlock the car from inside and demanded that the woman hands over her bag but she struggled with them over it and one shot her in the hand,” a witness narrated to Adomnewsonline.

They reportedly bolted with an unspecified amount of money which was in the bag, leaving traders and bystanders in shock.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced investigations at the crime scene while the victim has since been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

She is said to be in stable condition as of the time of going to press.

“We will surely get them arrested to face justice,” a police source assured.

BY TIMES REPORTER