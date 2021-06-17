Police investigate killing of woman in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the murder of Benedicta Pokua Sarpong, who was shot dead by gunmen, at Airport Roundabout, near the Joffel Catering Services, in Kumasi, on Monday.



The Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Godwin Ahianyo, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, but said no arrest has been made.



He said there was the possibility of contract killing, stressing that the armed men took nothing from the woman or her husband, during the incident.



“I would not rule out contract killing because from the narration, we suspect it is contract killing”, ASP Ahianyo disclosed.



“We are trying to get in touch with the National Security Secretariat so that we will get CCTV footage because there are cameras mounted around the airport roundabout area and other places, so at least when we do the analysis we will be able to get to the bottom of the matter”, he said.



ASP Ahianyo said crime scene experts and the anti-armed robbery team were investigating the matter, and assured the public that there was no cause for alarm as the security in the region was tight.



He said the husband of Pokua Sarpong, Nana Osei Prempeh, reported to the police that tragedy happened when he left home with the wife in separate personal vehicles.



According ASP Ahianyo, four young men in Toyota Salon car crossed Pokua Sarpong at airport roundabout, and when they (he and the wife) stopped to ask why the men crossed the wife, one of them pulled a pistol and shot at her and sped off.



Pokua Sarpong was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

FROM FAUSTINA KWABEA OSEI, KUMASI