Police hold memorial Day for 14 fallen officers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday laid a wreath and lighted a perpetual flame in honour of 14 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.

The Police Memorial Day held at the Police Training School, was to celebrate the fallen police heroes for their dedication and commitment to the peace and stability of the country.

The deceased police officers are Chief Inspector William Kofi Dogbe, Chief Inspector Justice Aryee, Inspector Moses Appiah, Inspector Edwin Adzopke, and Sergeant Solomon Amuure.

Others are Sergeant Hifzullah Salihu, Sergeant Takaazine Tobong, General Corporal Muniru Gomina Bachugachin, Corporal Nelson Agoha, and Corporal Ernest Oteng Kwame Marfo.

The rest are Corporal Rexford Amoako, Lance Corporal Stephen Kyeremeh, Lance Corporal Christian Kwasi Amenuvor, and Lance Corporal Amedious Akwasi Boateng.

Ten out of the 14 officers lost their lives through road traffic accidents. Inspector Moses Appiah was knocked down by a Ford vehicle while on duty at Theological Seminary near University of Ghana in February this year.

Sergeant Solomon Amuure also died in a similar manner when a truck fell on him at Kadelso Police barrier on the Kintampo Tamale road in August. Sergeant Higzullah Salihu was knocked down by a truck at a police snap check point near Apam.

Chief Inspector Justice Aryee was on his way home from work when an articulator run through his vehicle and killed him while Inspector Edwin Adzopke, was also involved in an accident while driving an official motorbike.

Sergeant Takaazine Tobong was knocked down by a truck driver while on duty. General Corporal Muniru Gomina Bachugachin, Corporal Nelson Agoha, and Corporal Ernest Oteng Kwame Marfo all lost their lives in motor accidents.

Corporal Rexford Amoako was killed by a rifle of one of his colleagues while responding to a distress call of armed robbery. Lance Corporal Stephen Kyeremeh also died of a canoe accident while responding to distress call of armed robbery

Lance Corporal Amedious Akwasi Boateng died of a canoe accident while responding to distress call of armed robbery.

Six of the fallen police officers had their names engraved on the Wall of Honour and eight on the Roll of Honour.

President Akufo-Addo was joined by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery and IGP, James Oppong Boanuah and other government officials and families and friends of the deceased officers.

The Police Memorial Day is used to celebrate serving officers who lost their lives while performing lawful duties.

The day which was instituted in 2014 is used to engrave the names of the gallant officers on permanent monuments in line with international best practices.

ACP Very Rev. Frank Twum Baah charged the police officers to be steadfast and focused on their duties despite the loss.

