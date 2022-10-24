Police gun down armed robber, another escapes with gunshot wounds in K’si

The Police in Kumasi on Saturday gunned down an armed robber who engaged them in a shootout at Suame after he and his accomplice robbed a man who had just stepped out of the bank with money.



The armed robber and his accomplice who were on motorbikes attacked the victim and snatched the envelope amidst the firing of guns.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate at Headquarters, Accra, the police got wind of the attack through intelligence that an armed robbery gang was planning an attack on the cluster of banks in the Suame Magazine and Maakro enclave in Kumasi and, therefore, launched a special anti-robbery operation in which one of the armed robbers was shot.



The rear windscreen and the left door glass of a Daewoo Matiz saloon car which was parked on the bank premises was hit during the shooting, the statement said.

It said the robbers were hit and the pillion driver fell off the motorbike. However, he managed to escape.



But, the other who sustained wounds during the exchange of fire died on arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where a police officer who was shot in his right hip was also receiving treatment.



The body of the deceased suspect has been deposited at the morgue.



Efforts are underway to get his accomplice arrested to face justice.



“We wish to appeal to the public especially those who run health facilities within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs to report any person seeking medical attention with a gunshot wound, for prompt Police action.



This comes barely two weeks that police arrested two suspected robbers and killed one other during an operation at Asuofua Asamang in the Ashanti Region.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI







