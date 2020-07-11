Police caution Akuapem Poloo on nude photo

Ghanaian actress and Showbiz personality, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has been cautioned by the police for sharing nude photo of herself kneeling in front of her seven-year old son, on social media, to celebrate his birthday.

Akuapem Poloo was cautioned on publication of obscene material, behaviour of conduct that undermines somebody’s privacy and also distract of somebody’s dignity.

The Director of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU)of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent of Police (Chief Supt) Owusuwaa Kyeremeh, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that Akuapem Poloo has been cautioned on both the criminal and domestic acts.

She said the showbiz celebrity has honoured an invitation to the police and statement taken from her.

Chief Supt Kyeremeh said investigation in the case was ongoing.

A picture of Akuapem Poloo kneeling in front of her son went viral on social media a month ago.

The social media post has since received backlash from the public.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, civil society group organisations such as Child Right International have also condemned the act.

They called on the security agencies to investigate the matter, because it infringes on the right of her child.

Akuapem Poloo is reported to have apologised over the publication of nude picture with her child.

