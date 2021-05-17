Police brush aside Ideal Ladies to move on in FA Cup

STRIKER El Shaddai Acheampong bagged a haul to help Police Ladies brush aside Division One campaigners Ideal Ladies 6-1 at the McDan La Town Park to book qualification to the next stage of the Women FA Cup competition.

Ideal Ladies failed to live up to the pre-match hype of causing an upset over the uniformed women as they came second to their opponents in all the departments of the game.

The El Shaddai show started as early as the fourth minute when she hit a powerful finish to a Grace Animah corner-kick.

Ideal Ladies accepted the challenge and came in search for the equaliser and deservedly got it on the 24th minute mark through Esther Karikari who shot pass Fafali Dumehasi in post for Police.

Acheampong took over the show scoring in the 30th, 40th, and 43rd minutes of the game before her strike partner Jane Ayiyeyam hammered home the fifth goal in time-added on.

Back from the break, Ideal Ladies raised their play and stopped the marauding runs of the front line trio of Animah, Ayiyeyam and Acheampong from causing further havoc.

However, in the 74th minute, defender Philicity Asuako stepped up with a trademark powerful striker which zoomed past goalkeeper Ayishatu Simpson in post for the visitors.

Scores at a glance:

Berry Ladies 5-1 Blessed Ladies

Thunder Queens 4-1 Faith Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies 3-3 (pen 5-4) Ladystrikers FC

Basake Holy Royal Ladies 2-6 Essiam Socrate Ladies

Sea Lion 2-1 Soccer Intellectuals

Prisons Ladies 16-0 Kintampo Falls Ladies

Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies 0-7 Ashtown Ladies FC

Supreme Ladies 1-0 Kumasi Sports Academy

Fabulous Ladies 0-3 Dreamz Ladies

Uplands Ladies 0-6 Savanah Ladies

Zicom Ladies 1-8 Northern Ladies

Pearlpia Ladies 2-0 Bagabaga Ladies