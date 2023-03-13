Police arrest key suspects in connection with murder of soldier at Ashaiman

The police say it has arrested the key suspects in the killing of Trooper Sherrif Imoro, a soldier at Ashaiman Taifa.

In a brief posted on various social media platforms on March 10, the police said the arrest of the suspects followed week long intelligence-led operation.

The police, however did not share the identities of the suspects.

“The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led opera­tion have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashaiman on March 4, 2023,” the brief stated.

Following the death of the sol­dier, the Military High Command on March 7, sanctioned an opera­tion at the Ashaiman township to find the perpetrators.

The exercise resulted in a num­ber of residents being brutalised while a total of 184 suspects were picked up and detained in military custody.

In all, 150 were released the following day with 34 more also being freed from military custody on March 9.

The invasion by the military drew criticisms from many indi­viduals and institutions including the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Amnesty Inter­national which condemned the brutalities meted out to residents of Ashaiman by the military.

The 21-year-old soldier, Trooper Sherrif Imoro grew up at Ashaiman but was stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region as a member of the Ghana Armed Forces Band and a trumpeter.

He was in Accra to attend a military course.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, he sought permission from his com­manders to go home and visit his parents at Ashaiman.

Trooper Imoro was later found dead in a pool of blood at dawn Saturday.

Trooper Imoro was laid to rest at the Military cemetery on March 9, in line with Islamic religion.

Moments after the remains were lowered to the ground, the military fired volleys over the grave as a sign of gun salute.