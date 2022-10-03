Police arrest 16 over‘galamsey’ shootings 

At least 16 people are in the grips of the Eastern Regional Police command for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region.

The Police in a statement issued on Friday said the incident occurred between some persons believed to be illegal miners and a community anti-galamsey taskforce in the area on September 29, 2022.

Signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Superintendent Ebenezer Tetteh, the statement said the Police had retrieved one pump action gun, two excavators, two water pumps and a battery.

Efforts, according to the police statement, were underway to arrest the remaining suspects and retrieve any other weapons in their possession.

The statement added that the police had also seen a viral video on the incident which was being reviewed as part of the investigation.

It assured the public that all other perpetrators would be arrested and brought to face justice.

A team from the Eastern Regional Police Command, led by the Eastern Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Anderson Fosu Ackaah are reported to have visited the Asamang Tamfoe Community to engage with the people.

“Yesterday, there was some disagreement with community members ofAsamang Tamfoe when an anti illegal mining taskforce and the Police from Kyebi went to the area to arrest suspects and seize illegal mining equipment.

The police and the task force had gone into a bush in the area to stop a suspected illegal mining activity.

However, the community members insisted, their operations were approved as it was part of an approved community mining activity.

The Police and task force however seized some mining equipment including excavators.

