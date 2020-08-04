Uncategorized

Player transfer window opens

August 4, 2020
0 Less than a minute

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Saturday August 1 officially opened its International player transfer window.

According to the FA, the window will close on Friday October 23, 2020.

The transfer window is opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women’s Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs.

Clubs can also transfer to and from other countries within this period.

Meanwhile, the local player transfer and registration is expected to open on August 15 and will end on October 31.

Show More

Related Articles

Ghana establishes arts rights court

August 3, 2020

7-member jury empanelled for Takoradi kidnapping case

August 3, 2020

Trump denies intention to delay Nov election after raising possibility

August 1, 2020
Photo of Veep presents 100 buses to Senior High Schools in 9 regions

Veep presents 100 buses to Senior High Schools in 9 regions

July 31, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close