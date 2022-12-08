Philanthropist donates 630 mono desks to Keta municipal schools

An Educationist and philanthropist, Mrs Enyonam A. Apetorgbor has donated 630 mono desks worth GH¢ 201, 000 to selected schools in the Keta municipality of the Volta Region.

The donation which was made through Keta Education Fund (KEF) formed part of efforts to support underprivileged schools within the area to support teaching and learning activities.

Speaking at a ceremony at Abor in the Volta Region to present the mono desks and officially launch KEF, Mrs Apetorgbor who is a native of Dzelukope, near Keta, said KEF was a private initiative with a specific objective of addressing critical infrastructural needs within the Keta municipality.

She said the falling standards of education due to poor school infrastructure in some educational facilities, especially where school children sat on bare floors to receive lessons informed her decision to donate the mono desks to the underprivileged schools.

Mrs Apetorgbor bemoaned the unavailability of electricity in some communities in the municipalities, including Lawoshime, Agorvinu, Hagodzi and Mamime, adding that such situations made it difficult for teachers to accept postings to these areas “because they find the communities unattractive.”

She reiterated that KEF was committed to ensuring that school children were comfortable, by making classrooms conducive enough for learning and teaching.

She also appealed to corporate organisations to support her outift fix the footbridges in deprived communities in Keta to enable the children cross safely to their respective schools instead of walking through the shallow part of the water body every morning and evening to and from school.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Keta, Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, on whose behalf the desks were received, thanked the philanthropist for the kind gesture.

He said the desks would go a long way to improve enrolment at the schools in the municipality.

Mr Gemegah also advised the teachers and pupils to maintain the furniture received properly.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU