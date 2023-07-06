Philadelphia shooting suspect charged with murder

A suspect has been charged with five counts of murder after a mass shooting in Philadelphia on Mon­day, according to the local District Attorney.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was also charged with attempted murder and carrying a firearm without a licence.

Five people – including a 15-year-old boy – were killed and two were wounded in south-west­ern Philadelphia.

The suspect, who was not required to enter a plea during Wednesday’s court appearance, is being held without bail.

“Public safety is clearly an issue. There are no set conditions to en­sure the safety of the community,” Judge Naomi Williams said during the hearing.

Wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, a police scanner and ammunition, the suspect appeared to fire randomly along several blocks of Philadelphia’s Kingsess­ing neighbourhood on Monday night. Officers ultimately arrested Mr Carriker after chasing him on foot.

The suspect has no known con­nection to those killed. Authorities have identified the victims as Dau­jan Brown, 15; Lashyd Merritt, 20; Ralph Moralis, 59; Dymir Stanton, 29; and Joseph Wamah Jr, 31.

Two children, including a two-year-old, were also shot in Monday night’s attack.

The shooting was a “random, premeditated deliberate killing carried out with an assault rifle”, Philadelphia District Attorney, Larry Krasner, told CNN on Wednesday. “This was someone who set out to kill strangers which of course has become way too common in the United States.”

Mr Krasner also told CNN that Mr Carriker had a prior gun conviction in 2003. —BBC