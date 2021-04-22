Peace, security prerequisite for c’nity devt – MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, has urged his constituents to ensure peace and security prevail in the constituency to help accelerate growth and development.

“Peace, security, co-existence, law and order are shared responsibility andso there is the need for the community to actively get involved by providing information to the security agencies for the necessary action to be taken,” he stressed.





Dr Nyarko noted that shared responsibility was key in community building, growth and development and must not be taken for granted or left to only the security agencies to pursue, saying, “we should assist and support the police to fight crime in the area”.

At a town hall meeting organised at Asuoyeboah North in the Kwadaso Municipality, Dr Nyarko said the meeting, the fifth in the series, was to afford him and the Municipal Chief Executive, Agyenim Boateng, the opportunity to learn at firsthand challenges facing residents and how best to resolve them.





“The meeting is to also provide the residents the platform to discuss growth and development of our communities and suggest means of resolving them and I commend you for voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and for me to articulate your views in Parliament.





‘I appeal to you to alert the police on any suspicious activities in the area for prompt action and laud you for setting up a neighbourhood watchdog committee to help combat criminal activities in the area. Iurge parents to monitor their children, take good care of them and give them good advice so they will become better citizens in future,” Dr Nyarko said.





He observed that it was important for members of thecommunity to decide projects which were of priority to them, for consideration and implementation and pledged to work closely with Mr Boateng to beef up security.

He presented 10 pieces of 150W LED streetlight bulbs to the assembly to fix in communities.





Richmond Amaniampong, the Assembly Member for Kwadaso, commended the MP for engaging residents to know their challenges and admonished them to support and assist security personnel to fight crime and ensure law and order.-GNA