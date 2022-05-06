PCG to establish cancer treatment centre in Ghana

Chairperson for the Ga presbytery, Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Reverend Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye has revealed that the PCG is planning to establish a cancer treatment centre in Ghana to help reduce the burden of the disease in the country.

According to him, when more affordable hospitals are put up to offer oncology services, access to cancer treatment would be widened to save more lives.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the Ga Presbytery 2022 Session in Accra on Thursday, the Reverend Minister indicated that the health and total wellbeing of the populace must be prioritised.

“There are many Ghanaians struggling with various forms of ailments including cancer that is why we as a church want to come in and help persons battling cancer who have to spend time in queues in order to access treatment due to the limited number of resources to cater for the large number of persons affected by the disease,” Rev Dr Kwakye added.

However, delivering his key note address, he stated that the session would among others focus on discussing developmental projects undertaken by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana with emphasis on activities of the Ga presbytery.

Rev. Dr Kwakye said the session would also afford participants the opportunity to deliberate on issues that would help improve the contributions of the PCG towards the development of the country.

More than 70 ministers drawn from various districts within the Ga presbytery and other districts, are participating in this year’s programme which is on the theme: ‘Jesus Christ, the Light of the World’.

In his sermon, Reverend Kwakye Asare urged Christians to always ensure they walked in the light of the almighty God.

“Light has always been associated with God and this is evident in both the old and new testament, so let us all ensure the light of God shows in our actions,” he stressed.

Rev. Asare called on Ghanaians to promote peace wherever they found themselves adding that the government must focus on using tax payers’ money to develop the country.

On his part, Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, Clerk of the General Assembly, PCG noted that the church had increased support for its ministers in the rural areas especially, by ensuring motorcycles and other means of transport were provided for them to make their movement easy when it comes to evangelism.

He assured that his outfit would continue to prioritise the welfare of its ministers by ensuring they were well paid.

Dr Odonkor advised church workers to closely monitor the payment of their Social Security and National Insurance Trust contributions and report any anomaly to leaders of the church for the necessary action to be taken.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU