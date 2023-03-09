Patron of Street Academy donates food to vulnerable children

Patron of Street Academy, Mr Kobina Boni, has donated over 300 packs of foods to children who were affected by a recent fire out­break at the Arts Centre.

The donation was in collaboration with the management of the Street Academy.

Mr Boni, who is also the Chief Exec­utive Officer (CEO), Abajo Restaurant, located at the Arts Centre, said he was concerned about the plight of children at the Arts Centre because most of them came from poor homes.

He said the gesture would go a long way to improve the livelihoods of the beneficiaries.

Mr Boni appealed to other philan­thropists to come on board to help the vulnerable children.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Street Academy, Mr Ataa Lartey, com­mended Mr Boni for the gesture.

He said the welfare of the children was the responsibility of all and called on all stakeholders to commit more re­sources to protect poor and vulnerable children on the streets.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed gratitude to the management of Street Academy for the food.

The Street Academy offers inclu­sive refuge for under-resourced and under-privileged children by providing an alternative school curriculum rooted in informal academic teachings, sports, music and arts.

It is a three-year bridge programme preparing students for mainstream education, the public school system and vocational training. —GNA