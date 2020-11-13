Pastor remanded for allegedly murdering 90-year-old wife

A pastor of the Twelve Apostles Church at Wawase, who allegedly murdered his wife, Maame Amma Tawiah, 90, has been remanded into police custody by the Twifo Praso District court.

The court presided by Mr.Fovi Nukunu remanded, suspect, Kofi Prempeh, 80, into police custody, and adjourned the case to November 25.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Irene Oppong, said that personnel at the Denkyira Wawase Police Station, on Sunday, 3:30am received a report the suspect had allegedly butchered his wife to death with a cutlass.

DSP Oppong indicated that, the police after receiving the information, proceeded to Wawase and arrested the suspect, who attempted committing suicide after the crime.

She said the police found Maame Tawiah with multiple cutlass wounds lying in a pool of blood, dead.

The body, according to DSP Oppong was taken to mortuary at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

DSP oppong said the suspect after allegedly killing the wife, attempted committing suicide by cutting his throat.

She said Pastor Prempeh was treated and discharged at the Twifo Praso Hospital, and subsequently arrested by the police.

